Forbes Awards Four Stars to Inn on Fifth

This week, Forbes Travel Guide released its anticipated annual list of Star Rating winners and Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites maintained its prestigious Four-Star rating for the ninth consecutive year. Located on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples, the luxurious hotel joins The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples as one of four hotels on Florida’s west coast to make the list. The award-winning hotel was recently acquired by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and will be managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts as of a May 11 closing.

“This hotel has been my pride and joy for 25 years, and I couldn’t be prouder of the superlative product we’ve created and the top-notch experience my team delivers, which this ninth consecutive four-star rating confirms,” said Phil McCabe, owner, founder, and general manager of The Inn on Fifth. “I’m confident Pebblebrook and Noble House will continue to live up to Forbes’ standards and deliver on our promise of exceptional service and quality for our loyal guests and all future travelers.”

Excellence in service is the hallmark of all Forbes-rated hotels. Forbes imposes very exacting standards, which must be adhered to consistently and precisely. According to McCabe, the Inn on Fifth adopted the stringent Forbes standards of excellence in service as their own, using the Forbes guide to train their staff in all departments. As a result, the Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites has received another coveted four-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, the highest standard in the hospitality industry since 1958.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

