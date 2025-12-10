Waterside Shops to Host Toy Drive

Waterside Shops will celebrate the spirit of the season during its community-wide Toy Drive and Shop & Share for a Cause event benefiting Guadalupe Center, a nonprofit that helps break the cycle of poverty by creating endless possibilities for children in Immokalee through education.

On December 12, shoppers can support the effort by stopping at the Guadalupe Center Toy Drive station in the Pavilion to donate new, unwrapped toys or make a monetary contribution. Every gift collected helps create a brighter holiday for children in Immokalee.

Shoppers will enjoy live music and complimentary beverages from noon to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Waterside Shops will donate 10 percent of proceeds from all sales on December 12 (up to $25,000) to the Guadalupe Center. For more information, visit watersideshops.com.