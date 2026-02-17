Four Shows to See at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, Fort Myers’ premier outdoor waterfront venue in the heart of the River District, will set the scene for four performances in March.

On March 13, the legendary voices behind “Reminiscing” and “Lonesome Loser” will return to the riverfront for another unforgettable night of harmony and nostalgia in honor of the band’s fiftieth anniversary. Tickets start at $35 and are available here. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Home Free

Known for their polished live shows and genre-blending sound, Home Free will bring their talents to Fort Myers March 14. Winners of NBC’s The Sing-Off, the group has amassed hundreds of millions of streams, built a global touring audience, and cultivated a strong digital following through viral covers and original releases. Tickets start at $36 and are available here.

Get The Led Out will deliver a celebration of Led Zeppelin’s iconic music March 19. Known for their electrifying performances, the group recreates the depth, energy, and musicianship that defined one of rock’s greatest bands. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased here.

Fifteenth Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew

Lee BIA Builders Care’s BBQ, Bands & Brew returns March 28. This annual fundraising event features a day of live performances and Southwest Florida’s top pit masters competing for the title of “Best BBQ in Town”. Fun-filled activities for all ages include a children’s play area with bounce house, balloon artist, face painting, games, and more. Tickets are available here.