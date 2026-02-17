Join Grace Place for Beers & Books

The Grace Place for Children and Families’ Board of Ambassadors will host Beers & Books, an evening of craft beer and community impact at Kaleidoscope Beer Company in Naples February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring a new book to donate in exchange for a complimentary first beer. All donated books will support Grace Place’s literacy programs, helping put books into the hands of children and families in the Golden Gate community.

In addition to enjoying craft brews and conversation, guests can learn more about Grace Place’s work in education and community engagement.

For guidance on books to bring, a wish list of recommended titles is available. For more information and to peruse the books on Grace Place’s Amazon wish list, visit graceplacenaples.org/events/.