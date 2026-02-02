Naples Auto Vault is introducing a new ownership option for collectors in Southwest Florida—one designed for those who see their vehicles, art, and personal collections as part of how they live, not items to be stored out of sight. Developed by The Lutgert Companies, the project offers deeded automotive and collector condominiums created for long-term ownership, security, and customization.

With vertical construction now underway, Phase I is moving steadily toward its planned Q4 2026 completion. As the structure rises, buyers gain greater clarity around availability, layout, and delivery timelines, marking an important moment for those considering ownership.

“At this point, buyers gain real certainty around delivery and what’s available,” said Jackie Nelson, the exclusive sales representative for Naples Auto Vault. “It’s also when decisions move faster—options begin to take shape alongside the building.”

Rather than leasing space in a warehouse or garage facility, owners purchase private, climate-controlled condominiums designed to protect high-value assets while offering flexibility in how the space is used. Vaults can be configured as vehicle galleries, private lounges, tasting rooms, art display spaces, or functional work areas, all within a secure and professionally managed environment.

Floorplans range from approximately 1,000 to more than 3,000 square feet and feature oversized doors suited for specialty and high-profile vehicles. Climate control, durable construction, and layered security systems are built into the project, offering confidence for owners who travel frequently or divide their time between multiple residences. Ownership opportunities begin at $850,000, with pricing based on size, location within the building, and level of interior customization.

Early commitments allow buyers greater influence over how their vault is planned and finished. As Phase I continues through construction, design decisions move closer to finalization, gradually narrowing the range of available options. Those who engage earlier are able to shape how their space functions and feels, rather than adapting to choices made later in the process.

Nelson, who works closely with Naples’ luxury clientele, notes that the project reflects how residents use the area today. “Naples attracts a unique mix of seasonal homeowners, full-time residents, and international buyers,” she said. “Many of them own significant vehicles or collections and need a secure, well-designed place where those items can stay protected when they travel or return north.”

Located inland, Naples Auto Vault balances accessibility with discretion—an important consideration for collectors focused on long-term protection and privacy. From structural planning to material selection, the project is designed to support preservation and durability, setting it apart from conventional storage options.

Prospective buyers are invited to connect directly with Nelson to review current availability, pricing, and ownership options. Design selections and finish concepts may also be previewed through the Clive Daniel Home showroom, offering insight into how each vault can be tailored to individual needs.

To preview the master site plan or learn more, visit NaplesAutoVault.com or call 239-427-4950.