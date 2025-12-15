St. Regis Longboat Key Resort Perfects the Staycation

Rising from 18 acres of Sarasota’s shoreline, the new St. Regis Longboat Key Resort feels less like a regional debut and more like a global statement: an escape firmly rooted in Florida sand but with the scope and polish of the Caribbean and Mexico’s finest. With just 166 rooms and suites privy to a 20,000-square-foot spa, seven dining and drinking venues, three pools, a winding river, a 500,000-gallon saltwater lagoon, and 800 feet of private quartz beach, it’s a rare U.S. property that functions as a fully self-contained destination reserved for the lucky few.

From the moment the towering glass doors swing open, it’s evident you’re entering a remix of the iconic St. Regis brand, one tailored to modern tropical cravings. In the double-height foyer, floral art climbs the walls and ceiling before directing all eyes toward the blues of the Gulf Coast, visible through glass at the far end. To the right, The St. Regis Bar announces itself with a dramatic mural-chandelier hybrid by William Savarese suspended above its oval counter; it’s an homage to Caroline Astor, the celebrated Gilded Age society hostess, flower devotee, and mother of St. Regis founder John Jacob Astor IV. Other thoughtful details abound: acrobat-inspired light fixtures recall Sarasota’s circus heritage, a player piano cycles through modern hits, and fireplaces cast a soft glow. The arrival feels both theatrical and warmly inviting.

Guest rooms continue the balance. Wide hallways lead to 140 rooms and 26 suites that lean city-sophisticated yet remain beach-appropriate. Interiors pair grays, taupes, and marble with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and balconies that reflect the pools, sea, and bay views beyond. (Book an ocean-view suite for maximum experience.) In all accommodations, oversize marble bathrooms feature freestanding soaking tubs.

Outside, Longboat’s sugar-fine quartz shoreline beckons, as does a sprawling aquatic wonderland. Families cluster at the zero-entry resort pool, while couples retreat to the adults-only Serenity Pool shaded by Vilebrequin parasols and backed by a waterfall.

A lazy river winds under bridges to private cabanas perched on islets and ends at a grotto with a spacious hot tub. A full-service beach club fulfills fantasies of sipping bubbles and eating ceviche with toes in the sand. Everywhere, small luxuries—SPF and aloe stations, drink coolers between loungers, and seat-side call buttons for butler or waiter service—underscore how thoroughly the resort anticipates the needs of its guests.

Near the pools, a saltwater lagoon with 3,000 fish and more than 50 stingrays adds life to the water world, as do resident Aldabra tortoises Jack and Rose, who emerge daily at 11 a.m. for lettuce and photo ops. This encounter is just one of many daily activities for guests, with dedicated lineups for children and adults alike. Think: sandcastle building and beach-bag decorating for the former, yoga and stretch classes for the latter, and snorkeling and marine biology talks to bring both together.

If the pool complex dazzles, the spa enthralls. Conceived as a temple of water, The St. Regis Spa boasts a Finnish sauna, a eucalyptus steam room, a snow shower, vitality pools, sensorial showers, and a cold plunge; outdoors, an oceanfront vitality pool houses hydrotherapy pods with jets and overhead water massages. Even arrival here sets the spa apart: guests are greeted at a Champagne Celebration Bar with complimentary pours or wellness shots before drifting into the hydrothermal circuit. It’s a vortex that’s hard to leave, even with the beach and pools calling.

Dining carries a theme of individuality. Latin-inspired Aura spills out from its restaurant to poolside loungers, while Riva channels coastal Italy with an interactive pasta bar and terrace. Breakfast is equally memorable—I’m still thinking about the cappuccino bun with coffee glaze, one of the best pastries I’ve had in years. CW Prime, the signature steak house, delivers surf and turf excellence, commencing dinner with pillowy, herb-infused milk bread before presenting Josper-grilled cuts served with a choice of knives. Oshen, the rooftop Nikkei lounge, overlooks the Gulf with colorful cocktails and crudos as captivating as the sunset.

At the heart of it all, The St. Regis Bar anchors the resort’s rituals, including afternoon tea, nightly Champagne sabering, and the Ca’ d’Zan Bloody Mary, served in Murano glassware evocative of Sarasota’s Venetian-style Ringling mansion. Back on the sand, the Monkey Bar nods to the legendary watering hole of the former Colony Hotel (which once occupied The St. Regis’ enviable swathe), though this version swaps live monkeys for tiki cocktails and sea views.

At every turn, it becomes evident that The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is more than a beautiful new beachfront retreat; it’s a recalibration of what luxury on U.S. soil can be. Where else in America can you float in designer inner tubes by day, stroll barefoot on quartz sands in the afternoon, move through a 12-step hydrothermal circuit, witness Champagne sabering at dusk, and dine across seven standout venues—all without leaving the property? Having seen the St. Regis name interpreted across the globe, I can say this: Longboat Key is the brand at its most confident and compelling. It may just have you rethinking your next international flight in favor of an ultra-luxury resort experience closer to home.