Fun and Games at The Naples Players

Brush off your detective skills and join The Naples Players for a dash of revelry in The Game’s Afoot January 11 to February 5. The play follows Broadway star William Gillette (Marcus Dean Fuller) and his guests at his Connecticut castle. When one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. This hilarious whodunnit will keep audiences laughing and following the clues until the very end.

“The Game’s Afoot invites audiences to not only watch and enjoy, but try to solve the mystery themselves,” said director James Duggan. “It really pays homage to the Sherlock Holmes stories we know and love, but with a comedic twist.”

While Duggan is relatively new to the The Naples Players director’s chair, his name is known to regular patrons, having portrayed several comedic roles over the years, most recently as Charles Condomine in Blithe Spirit. “Farces are my bread and butter,” says Duggan “I come from a background of physical comedy, commedia dell’arte, and movement so the stylistic comedy in The Game’s Afoot is a perfect blend of my interests and experience.”

A Red Carpet event open to the public will kick off the show January 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will feature local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot.

Performances take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. General public tickets are $47 at the box office. Season ticket holders are offered a price of $37. For more information, click here or call (239) 263-7990.