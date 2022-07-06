Garden Delights with Emily James

Naples artist Emily James has created limited-edition giclée prints on canvas of her painting Orchid Lake to benefit the Naples Botanical Garden. Orchid Lake was inspired by the garden’s LaGrippe Orchid Garden, and she has created several other garden-inspired paintings. One hundred and seventy-five archival pigment giclée prints were signed and numbered by James. They are available for purchase ($1,600) at her gallery at 720 Fifth Avenue South. Buyers receive a one-year membership to the garden. James is a longtime supporter of the garden, “which we all adore!” she exclaims.