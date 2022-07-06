Meet Music Director Hannah Fan

Classically trained singer Hannah Fan has been named the director of music education at the Southwest Florida Music Education Center. Fan, who has a master’s degree in music education, brings her educational and outreach experience at Boston Lyric Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The nonprofit Southwest Florida Music Education Center partners with the Berklee Institute for Arts Education and Special Needs at Berklee College of Music in Boston and provides music education programs for musically talented, neurodivergent young adults. It has been offering local programs since 2019. This fall, the center will begin offering two- and four-year, post-secondary music certificates at Artis—Naples. A recent cocktail reception emceed by arts philanthropist Jay Baker raised more than $350,000 for music equipment and student tuition assistance.