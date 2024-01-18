Getting Buzzed on Honey Cocktails

With a provenance older than the cocktail itself, honey has been a beloved natural sweetener for centuries. With its floral notes and viscous texture, honey adds depth and complexity to recipes and fosters unique enzymes, vitamins, and minerals that bestow a slew of health benefits. From classic sips like the Hot Toddy to the Prohibition-era Bee’s Knees and modern favorites such as Penicillin, there is a rich history and vast culture around honey cocktails. Discover the buzz for yourself with these bee-witching libations.

Hive Five

This classic old-fashioned is reimagined with the essence of the hive. The richness of honey is infused with seductive notes of rose and the earthiness of pollen, which coats the rim of this sophisticated sip.

Ingredients

2 oz. bourbon

3 / 4 oz. rose honey syrup (recipe below)

Honey and pollen to rim glass

Orange peel to garnish (optional)

Rim a glass with honey and pollen, and set aside. In a mixing glass, stir together the bourbon, rose honey syrup, and apple bitters. Pour into the rimmed glass and garnish with a classic twist of orange.

Rose Honey Syrup Ingredients

1 / 2 cup water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a low simmer. Remove from heat, let steep, and then strain. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Buy Local: Support your local beekeepers in their hard work to spread the benefits of honey and provide the best quality product in the state. In Naples, husband-and-wife team Josh and Briesa Ruby run Rubee’s and supply Collier County with the highest quality raw honey possible, void of flash-heating, pasteurization, chemicals, and any other unnatural processes or additives.

