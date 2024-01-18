Latin Fusion Shines at Unidos

Like so many northerners before him, Sal Munoz fell in love with Naples while visiting relatives. On vacations here from Chicago, he’d think, “Wouldn’t it be awesome if one day we could live here?”

And now, several years later, he and his wife, Jaime, have relocated from chilly Chicagoland to live here near her parents. They have named their new undertaking Unidos, Spanish for “together,” a fitting name for an establishment that took two years to bring to fruition, overcoming a hurricane, construction delays, and zoning issues.

Jaime spotted the location for what would become the restaurant at the corner of US 41 and Central Avenue. They have spent the past two years converting the former Starbucks and Valento’s Pizza into their new enterprise, which features South American tiles, stone from Latin America, a lush dining room with pink banquettes, a ceviche and guacamole bar, a VIP/chef’s table, an open kitchen, and an Argentine-style Santa Maria wood-fire grill.

Expect pisco sours, margaritas, and lots of Latin-based cocktails infused with homemade syrups, herbs, citrus, and exotic juices. Also available: American and Latin beers, tequila flights, mescal dinners, and a selection of wines.

At press time, Sal was anticipating opening just before the New Year.

Munoz appreciates high-quality food and the presentation of it and has found a way to combine these two as a restaurateur. “I love entertaining,” he says. “I want to share my experiences.”

Sal welcomes his team to bring their own favorite family dishes, too. His mother’s Mexican recipes are represented on the menu but so are influences from Argentina and other lively Latin cuisines.

“Whatever experiences you’ve had, let’s share them on our plates,” he says. “That’s what’s great about owning something. You don’t have to ask. If it makes sense, we’re going to do it.”