Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar Unveils Sunday Brunch

Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar will unveil Sunday Brunch on November 9. Perched above The Perry Hotel Naples, the rooftop chophouse will set the scene for weekly brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Dale Talde’s menu will blend elevated steakhouse classics and bold global influences, delivering the sweet, savory, and spicy flavors guests crave at brunch.

Brunch menu highlights include lobster Benedict, butter-poached lobster and hollandaise served on Wolferman’s Bakery English muffins; a bananas Foster waffle, with banana caramel, bacon, toasted peanuts, and peanut butter maple; the bagel tower, served with smoked salmon, smoked wahoo salad, egg salad, and optional Osetra caviar; and a fancy whipped ricotta toast, topped with arugula, mixed berries, and orange Florida honey.

Ready for a cocktail? The brunch cocktail menu features the Tigress Claw, a Bloody Mary adorned with shrimp, bacon, olives, a crab-fried rice box, and a lobster bao. Savor some bubbly with the The Golden Tree mimosa tower.

Reservations are required via OpenTable.