Gourmet Chariot Serves Delectable Treats On the Go

Caviar was once so plentiful, bars gave it away as free snacks. It later became a pricey indulgence of the well-heeled, complete with precise rituals that novices can find intimidating. Nisha Singh aims to demystify the delicacy with the Gourmet Chariot, a gleaming red food truck laden with delectable treats like charcuterie, Champagne, and especially caviar.

“I’ve been eating caviar since I was 3 years old,” Singh says. “I’ve done tastings from Monte Carlo and Michelin-starred restaurants to private caviar clubs in Hong Kong.” She uses the vehicle to transport the fancy foods for private parties, festivals, and corporate gatherings. Singh also brings her deep knowledge of this treasured treat, providing flights of caviar and guided tastings to help guests discern differences in flavors and textures.

“With a guided tasting, I’m educating you about the flavors you are experiencing, making it approachable, taking out the technical jargon, making it conversational and fun,” she says. Blini—mini delicate buckwheat or wheat pancakes—are a traditional pairing, but Singh will partner the buttery, salty, and briny eggs with anything that doesn’t overwhelm the flavor.

To be called caviar, the eggs must be from sturgeon, which today come from aquaculture farms. Overharvesting has resulted in a critical shortage of wild fish. “We seek out farms—both domestic and international—that approach aquaculture with precision, care, and artistry,” she says. Singh enjoys sharing her passion with more people via the mobile operation. “Indulgence should be approachable,” she expounds.