Gulfshore Ballet Offers Classes for All Ages

For an exercise that combines coordination, flexibility, strength, and cardio, have you considered ballet? Gulfshore Ballet offers classes in Fort Myers for students of all ages.

“Dance builds muscle, [and] you have to work very, very hard on your body; your body’s your tool,” notes Artistic Director Iliana Lopez. Besides the many physical gains, she points out ballet may also bring a multitude of mental health benefits, including increased focus and reduced stress. “The discipline and the perseverance required foster mental toughness and increased self-confidence,” Lopez explains. With their oldest student in their 70s and other students starting in their 50s, Lopez adds, “It’s never too late.”

If the dance floor isn’t for you, you may still benefit from a seat in the audience. Gulfshore Ballet puts on regular performances in the area with the goal of bringing people together through art. Watching a show, Lopez notes, “becomes really magical, and I think it takes you out of the everyday stress and worry, listening to the beautiful music and watching the beautiful dancers on stage. It’s two hours of pure joy.” Catch Gulfshore Ballet’s next show, Don Quixote, in Naples at the Wang Opera Center in February.