Celebrate Stone Crab Season at Truluck’s

Sunshine, warm breezes, sandy beaches—and stone crab. These are just a few of the reasons visitors flock to Naples this time of year. While Florida stone crab claws can be found at myriad local spots through May 1 (the official end of the season), Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab is known for serving some of the city’s best. Available in three sizes (medium, large, and jumbo), the delectable claws are always served fresh, fully cooked, chilled, pre-cracked, and accompanied by the restaurant’s signature mustard sauce. For more than 30 years, Truluck’s has partnered with experienced crabbers to harvest Florida stone crab both humanely and sustainably. Because stone crabs naturally regenerate lost claws, their prized meat can be enjoyed without sacrificing the crustaceans. Crabbers use thoughtfully designed wooden traps; they remove a single claw with meticulous care and then return each crab back to the sea.

Beyond its famed stone crab, Truluck’s dishes up additional seafood selections crafted under the direction of executive chef Jonathan Abrevaya. Expect standouts like prime king crab, fresh oysters, New Zealand Ora King salmon, cold-water lobster tail, and miso-glazed sea bass. Craving more turf than surf? Explore Truluck’s lineup of USDA Prime hand-cut steaks, aged for a minimum of 30 days. And whatever you do, save room for a sweet ending. Truluck’s offers an array of enticing desserts, including the signature carrot cake, that will punctuate any meal.