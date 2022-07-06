Historic Hospitality at Shangri-La Springs

Following a three-year renovation, the century-old Shangri-La Springs has opened to overnight visitors for the first time in 27 years with eight guest rooms—two suites in the main hotel and six rooms across the courtyard in Villa Ascona.

In the main hotel, the Bonita Suite hosts a pair of king-size bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room with a sleeper sofa. In the two-bedroom, three-bathroom Heitman Suite, there is a king-size four-poster bed, queen-size bed, living room, and sleeper sofa in a sitting room. All of these newly modernized guest rooms are on the property’s first floor, and planning is underway to redesign and renovate rooms on the second floor, according to spokesman Bill Oberman.

The Bonita Springs landmark was built in 1921 near the mineral spring for which the town is named to lodge visiting real estate prospects. It was expanded by 50 rooms, then upgraded by Cadillac heir Walter Mach, before becoming a health resort. Osteopath Dr. Charles Gnau—a “believer in the healing powers of the mineral water”—purchased the property in 1962 and installed the spring-fed pool and Indian Maid of the Springs statue. Oak Creek also flows through the grounds, which boast two champion Mysore fig trees. The property reopened in 2011 with the same focus on wellness and restoration. The on-site, certified organic garden provides fresh ingredients for the hotel’s restaurant, Harvest & Wisdom, and the organic spa offers a full menu of treatments.