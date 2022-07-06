High Tide Studio & Gallery Opens

Award-winning landscape and figure painter Margie White has opened High Tide Studio & Gallery on Central Avenue in the Naples Design District. Visitors can take workshops, host a private Paint & Sip Party, and meet the studio’s accomplished artists: Douglas David, Nancy Nowak, John Clarke, Janet Iffland, Vicki French Smith, Sharon Rowland, and Sylvia Pazolt. White is opening her doors for events such as Thursday Paint Alongs through July 28 and is planning en plein air painting sessions. The gallery is closed in August and September for a summer break.