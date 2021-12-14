Hogfish Harry’s Helps Fight Cancer

This holiday season, for the second year in a row, Hogfish Harry’s is donating $1 to the Cancer Alliance of Naples (C.A.N.) for every meal sold from now until Friday, January 1, 2022.

Cancer Alliance of Naples was formed in 2002, and annually helps over 300 families, including children of low-income single parents in Collier and Lee Counties. CAN pays rent so cancer survivors and their families won’t be evicted; utilities so they won’t be turned off; food for nourishment; car payments so they won’t be repossessed, and gas to get to treatment. CAN provides these services while the patient is undergoing chemotherapy or radiation. CAN also offers free group counseling, free nutrition programs, college scholarships for graduating seniors who are cancer survivors, and an extensive library for anyone in the community to use.

Hogfish Harry’s was created by longtime Naples’ restaurateur Jerry Alajajian and his fiancée, Dayle Westover, to offer the best and freshest ocean bounty including the unique hogfish. The full service, tropical-inspired seafood restaurant opened in the fall of 2020 and is helmed by Naples’ veteran Chef Everett Fromm. With a passion for seafood, utilizing sustainable, fresh, and one-of-a-kind ingredients and making everything from scratch, Chef Fromm works with fishermen, farmers, and artisans locally, nationally and Europe to source his menu items and provide guests with unique flavor profiles and food combinations.

Stop by, enjoy some great seafood, and help battle cancer at the same time! Call (239) 776-7623 to reserve.