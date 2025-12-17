Holiday Culinary Happenings Across Naples

La Salière

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoy La Salière’s regular à la carte dinner menu, along with holiday specials featuring seasonal Italian favorites. On New Year’s Eve, diners can reserve a 9 p.m. prix fixe experience ($159 per person), featuring entrée choices of Maine lobster linguine, filet mignon in mushroom sauce, sautéed Mediterranean sea bass, and half rigatoni with truffle cream sauce.

The Perry Hotel Naples

Seasonal Sips

Throughout December, Easy Tiger will invite guests to savor two indulgent seasonal cocktails: The Cobra and the Silent Night. The Cobra is crafted with Widow Jane Applewood Rye, Frangelico, Allspice Dram, five spice, and cacao bitters. For a smooth and spirited twist on the espresso martini, the Silent Night blends Diplomático rum, Mr. Black, espresso, and cinnamon syrup, finished with Cumbe Aguardiente and a garnish of three espresso beans and star anise.

New Year’s Eve Party

Toast to 2026 at Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. Guests will enjoy an elevated celebration full of energy and sophistication, complete with a live DJ, passed bites, chef-inspired food stations, an open bar featuring beer and wine, and themed cocktails and signature spirits. Limited VIP tables offer an exclusive experience. Early-bird tickets are $150 per person, including tax and gratuity. Last call will be at 12:30 a.m., and the event concludes at 1 a.m. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa will host an extravagant Christmas Day buffet at Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen. The vast menu will feature everything from fresh seafood and poke to a Christmas country ham and house-made desserts.

The Christmas buffet will be served from 1 to 8 p.m. with last seating at 7:30. Feast on a salad station, charcuterie, and a seafood station with fresh poached cocktail shrimp, crab claws, chilled marinated mussels, maki and nigiri sushi, and a build-your-own poke bowl bar. Plus, select from a wide variety of entrées including slow-roasted beef rib eye, country ham, a dried fruit stuffed turkey breast served with classic sausage stuffing, and more.

For dessert, savor egg nog panna cotta, warm sticky toffee pudding, a yule log, and Christmas cookies.

The buffet is $125 for adults, $60 for children 5-12 years old, and free for kids four and younger. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (239) 390-4290.