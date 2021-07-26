Home Grown

In August, Florida’s seasonal bounty of fruit and produce includes avocados, mushrooms, okra, limes, mangos, watermelon, guava, passion fruit and carambola. Although many local farmers markets are only open during the season (such as Vanderbilt Shoppes, St. John, St. Paul’s, South Collier and Bonita Springs) Naples has markets where you can shop for farm-to-table meals to create at home in the summer months:

Third Street South Farmers Market: From May through November, the market is held in the Neapolitan parking lot behind Third Street South and Gordon Drive, every Saturday morning from 7:30-11:30 a.m. In addition to produce, there’s a selection of flowers, seafood, prepared foods, pastries, coffee and more. Over 50 vendors attend on any given Saturday.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market: Located at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, at the intersection of Livingston Road, the market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items other than food include plants, flowers, clothes, jewelry, books, soap and body products, and a selection of hand-made crafts.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market: There are two locations to choose from. On Saturdays, the market is located at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway (Golden Gate Community Center); on Sundays, head for 11735 Collier Blvd. (next to Ace Hardware). Both are open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Farmers Market at Government Complex: Held in the parking garage of the Collier County Government Complex at 3315 Tamiami Trail East, this market is open every Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fort Myers River District Farmers Market: The market has moved back to the Heitman Street parking lot near Centennial Park, and is open every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.