Indulge in Easter Dining in Naples

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs will host an extravagant holiday brunch. The brunch buffet will be available from 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the final seating at 2:30 p.m. The menu will feature a breakfast bar with made-to-order omelets, a French toast station, a selection of charcuterie and artisanal cheeses, a salad station with fresh local greens, and a seafood display.

Entrée selections will include a seared market catch of the day, carrot ginger bisque with saffron cream, and pork tenderloin stuffed with spinach and gruyere cheese finished with cherry demi-glace. The chef-attended carving station will feature a slow-roasted peppered prime rib of beef, Easter ham, and roasted leg of lamb with rosemary and sea salt.

The Easter brunch is $155 for adults, $75 for children ages 9 to 14, $40 for children ages 5 to 9, and complimentary for children four and younger. Reservations are required and can be made via OpenTable.

La Salière

La Salière is offering a refined, European-inspired Easter brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will feature its signature brunch. Guests can opt for alfresco terrace seating to enjoy a menu that blends classic brunch favorites with Italian coastal influences, featuring pastries, egg dishes, fresh seafood, housemade pastas, and lighter seasonal plates. Complement the experience with spritzes, bellinis, and Champagne. To reserve, visit lasaliere.co

Le Colonial

Le Colonial will offer exquisite Easter specials for lunch and dinner April 5. The menu’s highlights will include Bò Wagyu Tái, wagyu beef tartare ($34); Gi Cua & Bo, Dungeness crab and avocado salad ($29); Bánh Cuon Vịt Sa, steamed rice crepe with lemongrass duck ($26); Cá Tuyet Kho Ot Thái, claypot black cod ($48); Cá Chẽm Nuong Sa, lemongrass grilled striped bass ($46); Cuu Nuong Sa, braised lamb ($58) massaman curry; and Bình Minh Vàng ($17) a lemongrass ricotta mousse with mango–passionfruit yolk, carrot-ginger cake, almond-ginger crumble and mascarpone. To reserve, visit lecolonial.com.