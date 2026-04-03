Celebrating the Season

PartiesCelebrating the SeasonFriends and clients gathered to celebrate the holiday season with the Provident Jewelry team.By Site Staff - April 3, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jeff and Kathy Beuttel, Shane and Dina Turner, Meegan and Jason Wyatt Virginia Condello, Ali Keegan Andrew DeCostole, Garrett Leonard Alexis Torres, Rob Samuels, Jarred Kaplan Mario Jimenez, Adriana Estenssoro Kristin Harvey, Lorraine Winkler, Celestine Gate, Monica Heinemeyer Megan McManus, Leonid Khankin Nicholas Bosworth, Stella Diniz Tazio Torregiani, Andrea Garneata Darlene Graubard, Maryann Schanck, and Ken GraubardWho: Provident JewelryWhat: Annual Holiday PartyWhere: Provident Jewelry, NaplesPhotos by Szeliga Imagery and Charlie McDonald PhotographyFacebook CommentsI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
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