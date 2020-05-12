Inner Calm

In a world overcome by technology and threats of war and viruses, taking the time to relax and be present in the moment is more important than ever. Meditation is one such way to center yourself—and it can come with a host of health benefits. Backed by an array of scientific studies, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health outlines the numerous potential positive outcomes of engaging in this ancient mind-body practice, from reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression to aiding in smoking cessation.

But what is meditation really like and how do you ensure you’re doing it correctly? Open Mind Zen in Naples offers donation-based meditation and yoga to answer those questions and more. Classes are open to both new and experienced meditators, but beginners should consider attending an orientation held the last Sunday of each month at 9:15 a.m., as well as the Zen Fundamentals workshop on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

Text by Andrea Jones