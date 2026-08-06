Canines Bring Calm to the Courtroom

Children testifying in court may now have access to emotional support in a fluffy and reassuring form. “To fathom a child having to testify in front of a judge and attorney and be in the same room as a perpetrator, I can’t think of a more stressful thing,” explains Corporal Jeff Perry of the Naples Police Department. “To have a dog there that could provide comfort … I thought would be a great opportunity.”

The department recently partnered with local nonprofit Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs on a new initiative, called the Children’s Courtroom Assistance Program, which expands the assistance dogs’ calming presence to courtroom environments. Perry and his canine partner, Max, who was trained by Golden PAWS, were already responding to calls within the community. Perry says the pair have handled everything from car accidents to suicide attempts. “[Max] has this calming presence to him, and he provides comfort … with his touch and his demeanor,” he explains.

As they begin to work with children during court proceedings, Perry is already confident about Max’s potential to help. One woman Perry recently spoke to told him about her experience testifying as a child years ago. “She said, ‘I wish I had Max with me—it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,’” Perry says. “This really motivated me to work even harder, because she said how valuable it would be.”