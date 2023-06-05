Inside the Nuptials of Matt Crown and Gabriella Katia

When Gabriella Katia was asked to attend a party at the Crown residence in Port Royal, she had no idea she would meet the man she would marry nine years later: Matt Crown. After a touching proposal, an exuberant his-her shower, and 18 months of wedding planning, the pair exchanged vows at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach—a bliss-filled, three-day event fit for a king and queen.

She Said Yes

“Yes.” It’s a simple one-syllable word that has the capacity to change the course of someone’s life forever. When Matt, who owns and operates a cryptocurrency data center, popped the question to Gabriella, founder of Katia Productions, on the beach located at the Port Royal residence of Ralph and Shelly Stayer, it kicked off a string of lavish connubial events that would officially unite them in front of family and friends.

Matt, with much planning and coordination help from Shelly, had an intricate sandcastle constructed, as well as a beautiful beach picnic assembled.

“Barbara Crown, Matt’s mother, is a dear friend of mine,” says Shelly. “They wanted the engagement to be on the beach and asked for my assistance. I immediately engaged a sand-sculpture artist to turn our beachfront into the most romantic place on earth. The final creation was gorgeous; on a whim, we decided to line the sculpture with candles, little lamps, and flowers.”

“He tricked me by telling me we were going to attend a beach party at the Stayers,” explains Gabriella. “He even invented a fake flyer for the event.”

When Gabriella and Matt arrived at the Stayer residence, Matt walked her down to the beach where stood the elaborate sand edifice. Matt got down on one knee, but Gabriella doesn’t recall what happened immediately following; her excitement got the best of her.

“I actually completely blacked out because of the adrenaline,” she recounts. “I didn’t even know if he had gone on one knee until I saw the photos from it all.”

Once Gabriella was able to regroup and the two were able to enjoy and soak in the excitement, Matt’s parents and a few close friends, including the Stayers, joined the

proposal party.

And there was perhaps a good omen involved as well. As Gabriella remarks, “There were storms all around us, but on our small section of the beach, there wasn’t one drop of rain. That was a miracle; I believe it was meant to be.”

Showered with Love (and Wine)

Gabriella, a lover of wine (specifically reds), often sips side by side with Matt’s mother, Barbara. In fact, they usually gather for a glass and good conversation a couple times a week. “My mother-in-law is the best,” says Gabriella.

One evening, while sipping and planning the bridal shower, the two oenophiles came up with an idea. They decided the bridal shower should embrace a wine theme.

The his-her shower—held December 3, 2022, at Matt’s parents’ Port Royal home—was a gathering of 80 guests. It included a wine-pairing dinner for the ladies on one side of the residence; steaks and hand-rolled cigars were savored by the guys on the opposite side of the home.

A highlight for Gabriella was a wine-blending game, another idea she and Barbara birthed. “The women were divided into groups of four,” Gabriella notes. “Each group was tasked with combining wines to create a blend for me. They were asked to come up with a name and label for the wine and then present their creations to me. Then, I selected a winner based on taste and creativity. It was a ton of fun, and people were so involved in the game.”

After their respective dinners, the guys and gals merged, the soiree continued, and the group danced the evening away to tunes from a DJ.

“I loved the fact that it was a joint bridal shower; I thought that was extremely special,”

remarks Gabriella.

A Regal Affair

With Matt’s last name of Crown, the inspiration for the wedding was inherent. It would be a majestic celebration, and The Mar-a-Lago Club—where Matt’s parents, Bob and Barbara, have been members for more than 30 years—seemed a perfect fit.

“We knew there would not be a better place for our wedding,” says Gabriella. “I love the architectural elements of Mar-a-Lago and the way it feels like an estate and not like any other hotel. Plus, the photo ops there are truly amazing.”

The wedding would take place across three days, commencing on Friday, February 24, with a private wedding ceremony on the Mar-a-Lago lawn involving only immediate family. The bridal party was likewise kept all in the family. The maid of honor was Matt’s sister, Cristina Jones, and the best man was her husband, Quincy.

Gabriella wore a timeless wedding gown by Viktor&Rolf as her father, Tom Davis, walked her down an aisle leading to an elevated stage with a backdrop constituting a three-point crown. Both the arches leading to the altar and the altar backdrop were elaborately covered in tens of thousands of fresh white roses and hydrangeas.

“We had a Catholic-based ceremony, but we kept it short and sweet,” explains Gabriella. “It lasted about 30 minutes, and there was a candle-lighting ceremony. Matt and I decided to exchange our vows in private.”

After the ceremony, a three-course dinner was held in the White and Gold Ballroom, where Matt and Gabriella also cut a cake. This festivity was infused with a sense of intimacy, allowing the bride and groom to focus on and enjoy their close family members, including their parents and siblings.

“I loved the pacing of the events,” says Gabriella. “Having the ceremony separate [on Friday] with immediate family allowed us to connect with them before things picked up on Saturday. Then, we were able to see and visit with friends the next day. Plus, it made the wedding feel longer.”

The guest list jumped from 24 people on Friday to 290 at Saturday’s reception, a formal black-tie affair. This event commenced with a cocktail hour by the pool at 5 p.m. Although Gabriella thought she was aware of the weekend’s complete itinerary, there was a sparkly surprise in store for her at the cocktail reception. As the sun settled in for the night, Matt, alongside his parents, presented her with a stunning crown. Fireworks lit up a soft sky shortly thereafter in celebratory fashion.

“They led me to the stage, as Game of Thrones music played. There was an actual throne, and they sat me down and presented me with a beautiful crown,” Gabriella says. “Matt loved this part; he was very excited for it.”

Following the crowning and fireworks, guests moved inside to the ballroom, which was intricately decorated, thanks to the help of Lisi Korn, owner of Miami-based Lisi Korn Signature Events. Korn was responsible for planning and designing all the weekend’s events, as well as the couple’s shower.

“We always make it our intention to design experiences based on couples’ personalities, lifestyles, priorities, and personal styles,” says Korn. “With this wedding, we certainly had something not many couples have, the Crown last name, which had a big influence on the design and elements incorporated.”

Twenty-foot chandeliers were hung in an already opulent space, and a tailor-made LED stage featuring customized graphics set the pulse for the exhilarating evening ahead. Matt and Gabriella made their entrance at the reception via a captivating Kabuki drop and then proceeded to dance to a band featuring four vocalists.

Another three-course meal was served, and guests enjoyed the band’s performance. Poignant words were said, including from Matt’s father, Bob, and Gabriella’s father, Tom, who delivered a speech that warmed the hearts of all.

Around 11 p.m., the environment transitioned to a vivacious after-party, opening with an LED Champagne parade, complete with a dazzling drumline donned in LED-inspired attire. The band was replaced with a DJ, and guests danced and danced—and danced.

“The party continued to 4 a.m.,” reports Gabriella. “My dad even stayed that long. Everyone was dancing the entire time; there was never a dull moment.”

Guests, including Shelly Stayer, marveled at the wedding’s extravagance and level of detail. “The bride and groom spared no expense in creating a magical atmosphere, and the result was a wedding that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come,” she notes.

The weekend concluded with a brunch that began on Sunday morning. Guests who had turned in early the night before enjoyed this occasion in the morning while the night owls rolled in a bit later. To this, Gabriella wore a striking cream Fendi pantsuit. “I wanted something completely different than the other dresses; it was my favorite outfit of the weekend.”

Matt and Gabriella have delayed their honeymoon until summer 2023; they plan to spend approximately two weeks in the South of France. Until then, they are enjoying life as newlyweds—including spending time with their animals: one dog, Kirby, and two Instagram-famous marmosets, Diddy Kong and Yeti Kong (@realdiddykong). They plan to split their time between Miami and Naples and eventually have children one day, who Gabriella says will be raised as Neapolitans.

About the wedding, Gabriella says, “Everything was completely seamless; it was the best

weekend of my life.”

Shot on location at the private residence of Ralph and Shelly Stayer, Naples; the private residence of Bob and Barbara Crown, Naples; and The Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach

