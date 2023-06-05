Trousseau Treasures

Dreamy Diffuser

This Moroccan peony porcelain diffuser ($317) transforms your setting into an exotic locale. Gattle’s, Naples

Elevate Your Look

When you crave a little indulgence, wrap a luxurious rectangle of silk ($150) from Pelerine, makers of impeccably handcrafted Italian luxury silks, around your neck, waist, shoulders, or head. Pelerine, Naples

Lunar Luster

Lua Moonlight Body Oil ($98) from Costa Brazil is a highlighting elixir that leaves the skin with a sensuous and silvery moon-bathed touch. Bluemercury, Naples

Flower Power

Enjoy Forever Fiore long-lasting florals (from $40 for single rose arrangement) that have undergone a special preservation process ensuring they stay beautiful for months to come; arrangement styles and sizes vary. Forever Fiore, Naples

Don’t Forget to Write

Pen a love letter to the one you adore on hand-engraved dragonfly note cards ($31 for set of 10) by Crane in a pearl-white finish. The Paper Merchant, Naples

Express Yourself

Announce your desired honeymoon destination by donning a pair of beaded De Siena slip-on sandals ($280). Casa Perfect, Naples (239-403-0044)

Dressing Up

Romantically flowy and flirty, a Ronny Kobo dress ($575) dazzles at special events. Rouze, Naples

Something Blue

Float around in this effortlessly easy Vince maxi slip dress ($425) in lagoon blue. Casa Perfect, Naples (239-403-0044)

Precious Moments

Carry a Swiss lace linen handkerchief ($114) or a white cotton monogrammed hankie ($35) from Gerbrend Creations to dab the eyes when tears emerge. Gattle’s, Naples



Memorable Scents

Caswell-Massey triple milled bar soaps ($29 for set of three) promise long-lasting fragrance—one whiff and you’ll be transported back to special moments. Gattle’s, Naples

For Keeps

A custom-beaded bridal clutch ($230) is personalized with your initials and date of your nuptials (inside) for an enduring memory. Monogram Goods, Naples

Soak. Breathe. Rinse. Repeat.

Promote a calm state of mind when you soak in a bath infused with Costa Brazil sea salts ($125), containing minerals, magnesium, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Bluemercury, Naples

Sweet Dreams

Branché silk pillowcases (from $65) are exquisitely soft, silky, and lustrous on the hair and skin. Gattle’s, Naples