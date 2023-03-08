Inspiring Stories with News Anchor Jen Maxfield

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will host Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for a book talk about her latest release, More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories, on March 22 at 2 p.m.

More After the Break revisits 10 of Maxfield’s memorable stories from her career as a television news reporter. On the pages of the book, Maxfield describes how the events unfolded and what happened after the cameras were turned off. These events were transformative for the subjects involved and have also changed her life. Maxfield introduces readers to people whose hopefulness and perseverance—even when confronting life’s greatest heartbreaks—inspired the masses.

Subjects readers will encounter in the book include: Paul Esposito, a 24-year-old waiter who lost both legs and nearly lost his life in the horrific 2003 Staten Island ferry crash; Tamika Tompkins, a young mother who was stabbed 27 times by her abusive ex-boyfriend and ultimately was saved by her toddler; and Zaina, a high-achieving fifth grader who survived a school bus crash and who is now starting high school.

For Maxfield, returning to find these people years after initially telling their stories on the news gave her the opportunity to learn the rest of their stories.