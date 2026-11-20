To those who travel by private jet between Naples and Nantucket, Island Kitchen is a familiar friend. What began as a breakfast and lunch spot on the historic isle off the Massachusetts coast has grown to include in-flight catering and now social catering in Naples, Palm Beach, and Miami. Managing Partner Zach Cohen oversees Florida operations and says the company has a commercial kitchen near the Naples Airport, where they have been handling in-flight catering. “We have a subset of Nantucket clients who live in Naples and have been asking us to come for a long time,” Cohen says.

While the company has supplied private planes for several years, they needed different kitchen capabilities and staff for social events. “Most private aviation involves families with children or a business meeting,” Cohen says. “So, aviation food is shareable.”

Examples include chips and guacamole, charcuterie boards, salads, and sandwiches, plus a wide selection of breakfast and dinner options. Per Cohen, the food must be fresh, flavorful, and simple. “Once you’re on the plane having a business meeting, you don’t want to be hand-cracking a lobster or eating caviar,” he says.

For social events (be it a gala, fundraiser, wedding, or lavish holiday party), however, Island Kitchen’s catering team is equipped and ready. “If you live in Palm Beach, Nantucket, or Naples, you have a certain expectation of quality,” says Cohen. “We’ve been in business for 12 years. What draws people to us is ease. We want to make it as easy as possible. We want to make sure you enjoy the party. You hire a caterer for a reason.”

That means there is no list of set packages from which to choose. “Our food runs the gamut,” he says, “fully bespoke and customizable.” What’s more, their mobile catering kitchens roll right up to the event site, cooking and preparing cuisine without entering the building. Because it’s cooked as the event progresses, they can adjust for allergies or dietary restrictions. “At the end of the party, the food quality will be the same as the beginning because we are cooking as we go.”

Island Kitchen can handle the beverages, too, and will even create a few craft cocktails based on the tastes of customers. “We’re a market leader in social catering in Nantucket,” Cohen says. “During the season, we do 40 to 45 events a week. We’re excited to get here and expand.”