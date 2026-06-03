J. Alexander’s Hosts Far Niente Wine Dinner

J. Alexander’s will partner with Far Niente for a curated wine dinner on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include a four-course menu paired with acclaimed Napa Valley wines, beginning with a welcome Savi Martini with Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and sauvignon blanc.

Each pairing brings out the best in both the wine and the plate:

First course: Goat cheese beignets and hot honey, paired with Far Niente Chardonnay

Second course: Watermelon cucumber salad with arugula, feta, red onions, and honey, paired with EnRoute Les Pommiers Pinot Noir

Third course: Chimichurri flank steak served with roasted corn salsa and smashed potatoes, paired with Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon

Dessert: Crème brûlée cheesecake topped with whipped cream and fresh berries, paired with Dolce Late Harvest

Seating is limited for this exclusive dinner, and guests are encouraged to reserve their spots early.