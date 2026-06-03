J. Alexander’s Hosts Far Niente Wine Dinner

Savor a four-course menu paired with acclaimed Napa Valley wines on June 16

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J. Alexander’s will host a Far Niente wine pairing dinner on June 16. Photo courtesy of J. Alexander's
J. Alexander’s will host a Far Niente wine pairing dinner on June 16. Photo courtesy of J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s will partner with Far Niente for a curated wine dinner on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include a four-course menu paired with acclaimed Napa Valley wines, beginning with a welcome Savi Martini with Hendrick’s Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and sauvignon blanc.

Chimichurri flank steak paired with Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon. Photo courtesy of J. Alexander's
Chimichurri flank steak paired with Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon. Photo courtesy of J. Alexander’s

Each pairing brings out the best in both the wine and the plate:

Seating is limited for this exclusive dinner, and guests are encouraged to reserve their spots early.

For more information, visit JAlexanders.com.

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