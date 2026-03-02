Japanese Tradition Meets Luxury at Omasava

Nestled along Fifth Avenue South, the new omakase restaurant Omasava feels less like a dining room and more like a sanctuary, one where Japanese tradition meets modern luxury and exquisite craftsmanship. Created by the team behind Sails Restaurant and Butcher Private, Veljko Pavicevic and Corinne Ryan, Omasava asks guests to trust its skilled culinary team. In the true spirit of omakase—meaning “I leave it up to you”—Omasava’s chefs curate a multicourse meal ($298 per person), shaped by seasonality and featuring locally sourced ingredients alongside Tokyo-sourced fish that arrives at dawn.

The setting is as deliberate as the cuisine. A sculptural chef’s counter carved from 3,000-year-old fossilized oak anchors the room, while a ceiling of vintage Champagne bottles glints overhead. With extremely limited seating, the environment feels private and exclusive, creating an ambience for a delectable dining experience that also entertains.

“Omasava is intentionally intimate,” says Pavicevic, co-founder and managing partner for the restaurant. “By welcoming only a select number of guests each evening, we’re able to deliver a level of service and craft that is truly bespoke.”

With only two seatings nightly at 5:30 and 8 p.m. (lasting roughly two hours each), Omasava offers an experience that lingers long after the final course. For those who crave precision, culinary beauty, a sense of ceremony, and most of all, delicious cuisine, this is one of Naples’ most compelling new tables.