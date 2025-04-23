Knitting for a Cause with Community School of Naples

A group of middle school students from Community School of Naples (CSN) donated more than 60 chunky-knit blankets to two local nonprofits. Under the guidance of instructor Briana Leschen, students who enrolled in a class called the Chunky Knit Blankets Elective developed practical skills, an appreciation for teamwork, and a deep sense of social responsibility, while fostering connections with area organizations. The elective falls under the direction of the school’s Juliet Collier Sproul Center for Community and Global Impact, which encourages service, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the community and beyond.

After making their creations, the students reviewed several local charities before voting on the receiving organizations. The Shelter for Abused Women & Children and NCH Healthcare System were the selected recipients of the knitted pieces. One of the students, Celie Dockweiler, says this about the experience: “I really enjoyed making the blankets, and it felt special when we delivered them to the hospital. It made me realize that even small things can mean so much to someone going through a hard time.”

Leschen expressed her appreciation for the students’ dedication and creativity. “The sense of pride and accomplishment students feel upon completing a blanket is truly special,” she relates. “It’s not only a creative outlet but also a way for them to make a meaningful impact in the community.”