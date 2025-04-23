Golf with the Gals of Azalea Golf Club

Last spring, Leah Semethy moved to Naples and quickly began looking for ways to connect with other younger women in the area. A lifelong golf enthusiast, she envisioned creating a women’s golf and social networking community with a supportive and empowering atmosphere. Last September, the Azalea Golf Club was born. “The goal was to offer a space where women of all skill levels could come together to improve within the game, build lasting friendships, and foster personal and professional connections,” Semethy says of the club, which she co-founded with Ilyssa Alvarez.

The Azalea Golf Club offers golf events and clinics at local public courses, social events, and wellness-related events each month and includes female golfers of all levels. “We create a welcoming environment where everyone is accepted as they are, regardless of skill level, ensuring a judgment-free space,” notes Semethy, who believes anything is teachable. “Our community is made up of young professional women who are not only passionate about golf but also eager to build lasting friendships both on and off the course.”