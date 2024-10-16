Le Colonial to Offer Thanksgiving To-Go

Le Colonial in Naples will feature a lavish Thanksgiving meal for 10 available for pick-up. The Thanksgiving menu includes:

Lemongrass- and chili-roasted Amish Farm turkey (between 12 and 14 pounds)

Roasted Vidalia onion and ginger-scented turkey Jus

Le Colonial signature stuffing with French brioche, chestnuts, roasted winter squash, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh thyme, and roasted turkey jus

Japanese sweet potato casserole with five spice, organic honey, and candied pecans

Brussels sprouts with caramelized organic palm sugar, fish sauce, lemon, and peanuts

Meyer lemon and yuzu tart with citrus meringue

Japanese milk parker rolls

Orange ginger cranberry sauce with star anise and cinnamon

The restaurant will accept orders November 1-18, and meals will be available for pickup November 26-27. The meal is $385.25 with 15 percent gratuity included. To place an order, email info@lecolonialnaples.com or call 239-372-9700.