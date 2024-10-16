Le Colonial to Offer Thanksgiving To-Go

Le Colonial in Naples will feature a lavish Thanksgiving meal for 10 available for pick-up. The Thanksgiving menu includes:
- Lemongrass- and chili-roasted Amish Farm turkey (between 12 and 14 pounds)
- Roasted Vidalia onion and ginger-scented turkey Jus
- Le Colonial signature stuffing with French brioche, chestnuts, roasted winter squash, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh thyme, and roasted turkey jus
- Japanese sweet potato casserole with five spice, organic honey, and candied pecans
- Brussels sprouts with caramelized organic palm sugar, fish sauce, lemon, and peanuts
- Meyer lemon and yuzu tart with citrus meringue
- Japanese milk parker rolls
- Orange ginger cranberry sauce with star anise and cinnamon
The restaurant will accept orders November 1-18, and meals will be available for pickup November 26-27. The meal is $385.25 with 15 percent gratuity included. To place an order, email info@lecolonialnaples.com or call 239-372-9700.
