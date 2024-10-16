Le Colonial to Offer Thanksgiving To-Go

Le Colonial in Naples will prepare a lavish Thanksgiving meal for 10 available for pick-up. Orders open November 1.

Le Colonial Thanksgiving Spread. Photo courtesy of Le Colonial/Neil John Burger
Le Colonial in Naples will feature a lavish Thanksgiving meal for 10 available for pick-up. The Thanksgiving menu includes:

  • Lemongrass- and chili-roasted Amish Farm turkey (between 12 and 14 pounds)
  • Roasted Vidalia onion and ginger-scented turkey Jus
  • Le Colonial signature stuffing with French brioche, chestnuts, roasted winter squash, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fresh thyme, and roasted turkey jus
  • Japanese sweet potato casserole with five spice, organic honey, and candied pecans
  • Brussels sprouts with caramelized organic palm sugar, fish sauce, lemon, and peanuts
  • Meyer lemon and yuzu tart with citrus meringue
  • Japanese milk parker rolls
  • Orange ginger cranberry sauce with star anise and cinnamon

The restaurant will accept orders November 1-18, and meals will be available for pickup November 26-27. The meal is $385.25 with 15 percent gratuity included. To place an order, email info@lecolonialnaples.com or call 239-372-9700.

