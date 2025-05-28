Looking Back on the First Naples International Dance Festival

The first-ever Naples International Dance Festival, which took place earlier this year, was an historic moment for the community. The three-day dance and wellness event, featuring more than 40 artists, was a celebration of the power and beauty of the arts. “We could not have asked for a more spectacular celebration of dance for our community’s first international dance festival,” says Elysia Dawn, CEO for United Arts Collier (UAC), who directed the event. “The energy and excitement were palpable, and the talent shared … was nothing short of amazing.”

An initiative of UAC, the festival honors the art of dance through world-class performances, educational workshops, and community engagement. Bringing together renowned dance companies, educators, and artists from across the globe, it provided an enriching experience for both performers and audiences alike, while fostering appreciation for the transformative power of dance. UAC is already planning for 2026, hoping to bring the world’s best dance artists back to Collier County.