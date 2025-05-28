Young Chefs Can Get Cooking at Sur La Table

The summer months have arrived. Parents are trying to fill their kids’ days with fun and educational activities. Budding chefs can make such gastronomic delights as basil pesto sauce, steamed dumplings, and banana-stuffed lumpia at a 2025 Sur La Table Kids & Teens Summer Series class.

Kids, ages 7 to 11, and teens, ages 12 to 17, are invited to take part in small, hands-on cooking and baking classes taught by professional chefs and talented teachers at the kitchen retailer located at Mercato, Naples, from June 2 through August 29.

Future foodies will become more confident and creative in the kitchen while learning essential culinary techniques, basic food prep skills, and best practices for kitchen safety. Costs, which may vary by location, for the weekly two-hour classes range from $299 to $349.