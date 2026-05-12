Marine Science Summer Camp Returns in June

Students entering grades 7-10 can experience hands-on science this summer at Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Marine Science Summer Camp. This flexible, half-day program is led by marine biologists and set in Collier County’s coastal habitats.

Held on Fridays in June and July, the camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at locations across the reserve. Each session offers a unique theme, and students can choose their own adventures in the lab, on the beach, or exploring upland habitats by bike.

Campers will experience marine science in action, holding live marine creatures, using microscopes to observe tiny plankton, and surveying wildlife in the field.

Camps are $75 per session and scholarships are available. Registration is available by visiting rookerybay.org/events.

2026 Camp Themes & Locations

Sleuthing the Lagoon

When: June 5 and 26, July 17

Where: Tigertail Beach, Marco Island

Students explore coastal waters using nets, searching for crabs and other small creatures in the sand, and observe birds feeding along the shoreline.

Invertebrate Investigation

When: June 12, July 31

Where: Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, Naples

Campers dive into the microscopic world, using lab equipment to study plankton and discover the adaptations of invertebrates.

Biology on Bike – Explore the Uplands

When: June 19, July 10 and 24

Where: Shell Island Road Field Station, Naples

Participants bike through upland habitats while learning to identify native plants and animals and how scientists collect field data.