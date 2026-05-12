A Brush with the Sea at Jones & Jeffries Gallery

A new art gallery in downtown Naples is known for its coastal-contemporary vibe. Jones & Jeffries Gallery held its grand opening in late January. It features around 20 pieces that typically rotate every three weeks. Gallery Director Jeannie Polisuk has been a professional painter for 30 years. She is originally from Canada but now calls Naples home. She says she and her husband love everything their new community has to offer.

“We fell in love with the beauty of Naples,” she says. “One of the reasons why I wanted a gallery was so that I could connect more deeply with the people in this community because I think they’re wonderful.” She says she wants her gallery to be a place where creatives can come together and talk about art. “It’s about the beauty that is around us [here],” Polisuk explains. “We like the emotions and feelings that people get when they look at art. We like landscapes that remind you of being at sea.”

Polisuk says her gallery will grow organically, and she will carefully select works that fit its brand. In addition to Polisuk’s art, works from Francine Belleau, Monique Carr, Jessica Feldheim, Jean-Pierre Kunkel, Laurie Kwo, Brooke Mierins, Sara Alex Mullen, Sandy Palasti, Brittany Clifford, and Caroline Koyman are displayed at the gallery presently. Artists are welcome to submit their portfolios for consideration on the gallery’s website.

Jones & Jeffries Gallery is located at 751 Twelfth Avenue South.