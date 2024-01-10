Marvin D. Rouse Studio Gallery Unveils Tina Bland Works

Marvin D. Rouse Studio Gallery will present “The Hidden Worlds of Tina Bland,” a four-day solo exhibit of paintings by Tina Bland, taking place January 26-29. The show includes three evening receptions on January 26, 27, and 28, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Old Naples gallery (853 4th Avenue South).

Rouse is curating the exhibit with a novel approach. Each day, Rouse will hang a new collection of paintings from Bland’s inventory, describing her work as “deserving to be viewed in greater volume than possible on a single showing.” He has personally selected more than 30 paintings for the show.

Bland is a self-taught artist who paints on canvas with acrylic paints and pens. She uses repetitive designs and forms, especially dots, that convey movement and natural sensuality. Bland’s abstract paintings showcase her signature highly saturated vibrant colors and organic forms.

“The Hidden Worlds of Tina Bland” exhibit is Rouse’s first show for fellow local artists in his Old Naples gallery. For more information, visit rouseart.com.