Memorializing Flowers at Naples Botanical Garden

Somedays John Eder can’t believe he gets paid to take pretty pictures of flowers. “Because there are already so many photos of flowers,” he shares, “it is challenging to take an interesting one.” Armed with years of photography experience, he strives to capture something unusual in each shot.

Eder’s family moved to Naples when he was 3 years old. He left town to work as a professional photographer in New York City in the ’80s. He then spent 27 years in Los Angeles, where he shot photos for magazines and album covers for the likes of Mötley Crüe and Stone Temple Pilots. Seven years ago, he moved back to Naples; three years ago he was hired as the multimedia coordinator at Naples Botanical Garden, whose mission he reminds “is to bring plants and people together.” As someone who grew up here, Eder realized that he could get behind this mission. “I like that there are 170 acres of garden—with less than half of that cultivated—in the middle of developed Naples.”

Since July 19, a rotation of Eder’s works has been on display in the Fogg Café in an exhibition titled “The Way It Looked That Day.” Since most of his work is only seen online or in print, Eder says, “It’s great to have this space in the café to show my work informally and printed on a larger scale.” With the price of regular admission, garden guests are invited to view his choices through January 11.