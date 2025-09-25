DiGusto Earns Ospitalità Italiana Recognition

Artfully arranged wines occupy an entire wall. A deli case filled with meats and cheeses beckons. The aroma of garlic and spices waft from the kitchen via a pass-through window over which is scrawled “Eat like an Italian.” Clearly, DiGusto takes its Italian roots seriously.

This two-year-old Naples establishment recently received the Ospitalità Italiana—Ristorante Italiani nel Mondo 2025-2026 from the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce in recognition of authenticity. To earn it, businesses worldwide demonstrate they promote Italian food products and work to enhance the culture and traditions of Italian food and wine. DiGusto is the first to earn it in Southwest Florida. Owners Monica Valtolina, the chef, and her husband, General Manager Robert Di Gennaro, along with their son, House Manager Davide Di Gennaro, work to bring authentic food and hospitality to Naples.

“This award is a source of great pride for us,” says Monica, who attended culinary school in Italy. “It’s a confirmation of the passionate work we do every day. I cook the original recipes of Italy. I don’t want to Americanize them.”

Among the traditions they observe is that entrées of meat or fish are accompanied by vegetables, not pasta, which is its own course, coming before the entrée. They also offer Monica’s Caserecce Di Gusto—short, twisted pasta bathed in tomato sauce, the chef’s pesto, and creamy stracciatella. “Everything is imported from Italy. My mother makes all the sauces, desserts, and bread,” says Davide. “That’s what you have to do to get this award.”