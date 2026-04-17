Michael Mina’s Acqua Bistecca Debuts in Bonita Springs

The term celebrity chef fits Michael Mina as well as his chef’s coat does. Now that he has opened Acqua Bistecca in Bonita Springs, Southwest Florida is getting a taste of what earned him that title. The Michelin-starred and James Beard-awarded chef, founder, and executive chairman of MINA Group opened the waterfront restaurant in late January next door to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay. His first project in the area specializes in three favorites—seafood, pasta, and steak. It is one of 30-plus concepts he operates in myriad locations, including Las Vegas, Washington, Miami, and San Francisco.

The setting provides a prime sunset view that complements Italian-influenced dishes featuring locally caught seafood and local produce. Steaks range from an 8-ounce Angus filet to a 40-ounce Fiorentina porterhouse, all brushed with red Lambrusco butter. Fresh fish is grilled or roasted and served atop a bed of saffron-orange braised fregola. “This concept is near and dear to my heart,” Mina says. “Aqua was where I got my start, and then there was Bourbon Steak. I felt this concept—seafood, steak, and pasta—is where I would eat every day of the week because you can eat in so many ways.”