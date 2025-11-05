Mix Up The Bayou Breeze Cocktail

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a lively Mexican tradition celebrated November 1 and 2 that honors loved ones who have passed away. Rooted in centuries-old indigenous customs and blended with Spanish Catholic influences, it’s a time to commemorate the lives of those no longer with us. Families create colorful altars adorned with marigolds, candles, and favorite foods, welcoming spirits back for a visit. The holiday reminds us of the importance of remembrance, gratitude, and celebrating life’s enduring connections—values that naturally align with the spirit of Thanksgiving as well.

This season, as we reflect on gratitude and the importance of gathering with loved ones, Poydras & Peters at the Loews New Orleans Hotel offers a cocktail that embodies the same sense of celebration. The Bayou Breeze, with its blend of aged tequila, berries, and elderflower liqueur and a hint of heat, balances warmth and refreshment in every sip. Like the holiday’s subtle acknowledgment of life and loss, this drink invites a moment of reflection and connection—an elegant toast to the season’s quiet, meaningful traditions.

The Bayou Breeze

Ingredients

3-4 muddled berries (strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries)

4-6 fresh mint leaves

1-2 slices jalapeño

2 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

3 / 4 oz. elderflower liqueur

1 / 2 oz. fresh lemon juice

Splash of Sprite

Fresh berries and mint sprig to garnish

In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the berries, mint leaves, and jalapeño slices to release their flavors. Pour in the tequila, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of Sprite and garnish with a few fresh berries and a sprig of mint.