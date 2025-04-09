Music for the Soul Returns to Celebration Park

The Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida will host its second annual Music for the Soul event at Celebration Park on April 12, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The Brad Allison Band and Maddie Hilton will lend their talents to the event, while guests peruse auction items (think: a Vespa, artwork, hotel stays, and spa experiences).

Proceeds from Music for the Soul support the organization’s free services, such as the Gollee Gator Children’s Mental Wellness program, veterans support services, and Senior Mental Health Chat, as well as advocacy and educational programs.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event benefit the Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida, a 501 c(3), not-for-profit organization.

For more information, visit mhaswfl.org.