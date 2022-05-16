Mystic Lobster Roll Arrives in Naples

Jefferey and Samantha Slater are passionate about lobster rolls. During a visit to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, several years ago, they visited the original location of Mystic Lobster Roll Company and returned every day during their vacation. When they heard the restaurant was offering franchises in Florida, they jumped on the opportunity and opened a Mystic location in April at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.

“Naples has a fabulous dining scene with many luxurious, high-end restaurants,” says Samantha. “But we felt the area was missing some upscale, fast casual locations, and we wanted to fill that void.”

Mystic’s menu gives the diner the chance to savor a lobster roll in many different forms. Purists can indulge in the classic Maine version (mixed with a touch of mayo on a lightly buttered bun) or the Connecticut option (served warm with melted butter). More adventurous diners may sample the Deep South (chipotle mayo, jalapeño aioli, and candied jalapeños), Hawaiian (mango caviar, coconut mayo, and fresh coconut), or King Louis XIII (fresh mozzarella, razor thin prosciutto, and truffle aioli). Each roll contains up to a 1/4 pound of fresh, shelled Maine lobster meat. Gluten-free buns are available.

The couple’s enthusiasm for the local area matches their zeal for the special sandwich. “We love Naples,” says Samantha, who moved here permanently in 2018. “Almost everyone who has come to visit has ended up moving here. We just hope to make a contribution to the community and provide something that was previously absent.”