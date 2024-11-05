Naples Design District to Host Block Bash

The Naples Design District will launch a monthly Block Bash event series, kicking off November 13. Held on the second Wednesday of each month, the Block Bash will spotlight the district’s diverse businesses through special promotions, events, and immersive experiences.

Each Block Bash will allow the community to explore the area in a more intimate way. To make the experience manageable and exciting, the district will be divided into five “blocks,” allowing visitors to discover every corner of the district.

Participating Businesses for the first Block Bash include:

Abbie Joan Fine Living, which will host a Pretty Pumpkin Decorating Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can design their own decorative pumpkins using paints, chalk pens, and embellishments. All materials will be provided, and staff will be available to offer inspiration and guidance. Light bites and refreshments will be served.

Chelsea’s, where shoppers will enjoy 50 percent-off storewide, $10 clothing racks, plus light bites.

Fuse Specialty Appliances, setting the scene for acoustic music by a local duet, beverages, and light bites.

Paterra Custom Homes, which will fuel the fun with light Italian bites, music, and drinks as guests enter a gift basket raffle and receive an exclusive discount on their next renovation or custom home build.

The newly opened STAR Studio & Artisan Gifts boutique, showcasing handmade gifts such as candles, cards, and calendars. All items will be 10 percent-off during the event and all benefiting the STARability Foundation.

41 Home and Garden, where visitors can shop previously loved furniture and décor curated by renowned landscape architect Christian Busk.

For more information, visit naplesdesigndistrict.com.