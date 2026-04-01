Naples Fashion Week is Underway

Naples Fashion Week (NFW) is gearing up for another year under the watchful eye of CEO Roberta Beranek. She purchased the Naples Fashion Week business in 2023, and her first fashion week program took place last year. Beranek says 2026 will showcase more experience than scale. “We’re focusing on fewer events this year,” she explains. “The production has been reimagined. Every detail is going to be deliberate, from the venues to the lighting to our pacing and presentation.”

While Beranek has not disclosed any of the designers, guests can expect to see the world of fashion on a global stage. “I really want Naples Fashion Week to be a monumental week that focuses on well-produced shows that are very similar to those in New York and Milan,” she says. And yet, NFW isn’t all about glamour and aesthetics. The event also serves as an opportunity to give back to the community. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Patty Baker Humane Society Naples and The Shelter for Abused Women & Children. Beranek says she is excited for the future. “The goal for me is longevity and integrity for this event,” she notes. “I want to bring something new and exciting to Naples that grows every single year.” Beranek also says NFW’s first runway event will be held at new coastal French Mediterranean restaurant Ce Soir. The Fashion & Ferraris Grand Finale Runway Show will be held at Naples Jet Center. NFW 2026 takes place March 27 through April 4.