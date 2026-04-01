U.S. Open Pickleball Championships Return to Naples

Marking its tenth anniversary, the 2026 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships will be held at the USOP National Pickleball Center in Naples from April 11 to April 18. Watch the world’s top-ranked female pickleball player, Anna Leigh Waters, who consistently ranks No. 1 in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles per the PPA Tour, DUPR, and PickleWave. Waters recently signed a deal with Nike to represent the company in apparel and footwear and serves as a global ambassador. This deal marks Nike’s first pickleball partnership. Anna Leigh will also officially debut the Anna Leigh Waters Signature C45° Paddle Series she co-designed in partnership with Franklin Sports. “I’ve grown up with pickleball in a way,” Anna Leigh says. “I remember playing on taped courts when I first started, and now it’s the fastest growing sport in America. It is a huge honor to be a Nike athlete.”

Anna Leigh will compete with her mother, manager, and coach, Leigh Waters, in the women’s pro doubles category. The duo is the only mother-daughter team in pro pickleball, and they have previously won gold together in the women’s pro doubles category. “Playing in Naples every year truly brings everything full circle,” expresses Leigh. “There’s a sense of history around this tournament, and that creates an environment where you want to play your best.” Admission is free for pro and amateur matches across 59 courts. Attendees can also explore the U.S. Open Expo tents with groundbreaking product debuts, fan experiences, daily live music, multiple jumbotrons for viewing, and special anniversary celebrations. The Zing Zang Championship Court admission requires a ticket by lottery.