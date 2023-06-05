Nautical Masterpiece at the Naples Yacht Club

To further diversify the Naples Yacht Club’s collection of fine art, Northern Light and Gleam by Tim Thompson was recently added, showcased in the hallway leading to the revitalized yardarm. The prestigious piece of work, purchased from Sheldon Fine Art Gallery in Naples, depicts two notorious sailboats, built in 1937 and 1938, which were sailed as trial horses in cup races in the 1950s and 1960s.

Thompson paints using oil on linen canvas, taking great pains to make sure his technique is as historical as possible. He works in the style of the Dutch maritime painters of the seventeenth century; layer upon layer of thin oil paint is built up over time in a process called glazing, helping create the depth of color and clarity of form for which he is best known. Before beginning a painting, Thompson often spends months pouring over historical accounts of the subjects he wants to depict, tracking down details such as weather and tidal patterns. It’s these little details and intense attention to accuracy that have helped Thompson make a name for himself.

Thompson’s works are widely collected and lauded as modern classics. “It’s a big deal for us,” says Brenda O’Connor, executive director, membership, Naples Yacht Club. “Apparently the prestigious New York Yacht Club has a Tim Thompson, too.”