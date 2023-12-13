New Art On View at Naples Airport

“It’s like a mini gallery of my work,” says Naples-based artist Alexis Martinez Puleio about the seven pieces of her art commissioned by the Naples Airport Authority. “It’s an opportunity that commission artists dream of,” she adds.

It started in 2021, when Martinez Puleio won the bid to complete a public artwork for the main entrance of the Naples Airport General Aviation Terminal. She created a large aerial seascape painting in acrylic and epoxy resin. “When you are flying in an airplane, you see a beautiful coastline,” she says, explaining she wanted to duplicate this vista for the wall. She describes working with the designers and architects and custom matching her paint colors to the flooring and wall decor as “a fun job.” Soon after this project was completed, she was commissioned to design two more pieces for the second-floor reception area.

A few months later, she received a call informing her that renovations had begun at the airport’s operations building and that more artwork was needed. Martinez Puleio completed four pieces for this space, including a floor-to-ceiling 3D wall covering emulating the coastline. Located in front of the elevator, she remarks it is often referred to as “the selfie wall.”

All paintings depict aerial seascapes. “When you are flying in an airplane, you see a beautiful coastline, created in a way to make you feel like you are a bird (or a plane) looking down at the water,” she describes.

Martinez Puleio, a one-woman operation, is honored to have her work on display and feels like she is at her second home when she walks into the airport.