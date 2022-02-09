New Faces on Fifth Avenue South Art Scene

Fifth Avenue South’s vibrant art scene grew in 2021 with the relocation of two venerated galleries and the arrival of three new ones.

What’s New?

The Stadium Gallery, offering licensed panoramic prints depicting historic events in baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and college sports, opened at 612 Fifth Avenue South. Photo artist Michael Procaccini opened Art on Fifth at 600 Fifth Avenue South. It offers originals and limited-edition giclée prints of Florida-based and international artists and photographers. Le Prince Art Gallery, featuring contemporary Impressionist works, opened at 639 Eighth Street South. Owner/artist Kevin LePrince also has a gallery in Charleston, South Carolina.

What’s Moved?

Locally owned Gallery One moved directly across the street from its prior location of more than 25 years to 765 Fifth Avenue South. Sheldon Fine Art, a downtown mainstay for nearly 20 years, moved to its new home at 659 Fifth Avenue South.

The growing gallery roster “represents a diverse range of domestic and international artists, ensuring that there is something for everyone along Naples’ historic main street,” says Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District Executive Director Bruce Barone Jr.